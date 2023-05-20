Adviser to Mariupol mayor reports on aftermath of explosions in city
Saturday, 20 May 2023, 15:39
24 Russian occupiers were killed as a result of explosions in Mariupol on 19 May as Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reports.
Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram
Details: According to Andriushchenko, 37 Russians were allegedly wounded in addition to the 24 killed in Mariupol.
Also, according to the advisor, "many" Russian Tiger tanks and other pieces of equipment were destroyed.
