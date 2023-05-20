Adviser to Mariupol mayor reports on aftermath of explosions in city

PHOTO OF THE DAMAGED RUSSIAN TIGER TANK IN MARIUPOL AFTER THE EXPLOSIONS ON 19 MAY, PHOTO BY ANDRIUSHCHENKO

24 Russian occupiers were killed as a result of explosions in Mariupol on 19 May as Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reports.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Details: According to Andriushchenko, 37 Russians were allegedly wounded in addition to the 24 killed in Mariupol.

Also, according to the advisor, "many" Russian Tiger tanks and other pieces of equipment were destroyed.

