Zelenskyy meets with Maloni on sidelines of G7 to discuss pilots training

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 15:54

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy during his visit to Japan on Saturday, 20 May, as he participated in the summit of the Group of Seven member states.

Source: European Pravda

Details: According to the message published by the President's Office, Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed bilateral relations, in particular Italy’s defence and political support of Ukraine.

Quote: "The President of Ukraine emphasised the need to improve the air defence capability, including flight training for our pilots," the message said.

More details: At the same time, the Italian Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the fact of the meeting between Meloni and Zelenskyy, without providing additional details.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on the morning of 20 May to take part in events at the Group of Seven summit.

Zelenskyy has met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On the same day, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communiqué on the results of the summit in Japan, the day before it ended; in it, they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

