All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets with Maloni on sidelines of G7 to discuss pilots training

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 15:54

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy during his visit to Japan on Saturday, 20 May, as he participated in the summit of the Group of Seven member states.

Source: European Pravda

Details: According to the message published by the President's Office, Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed bilateral relations, in particular Italy’s defence and political support of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The President of Ukraine emphasised the need to improve the air defence capability, including flight training for our pilots," the message said.

More details: At the same time, the Italian Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the fact of the meeting between Meloni and Zelenskyy, without providing additional details.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on the morning of 20 May to take part in events at the Group of Seven summit.

Zelenskyy has met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On the same day, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communiqué on the results of the summit in Japan, the day before it ended; in it, they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: