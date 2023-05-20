All Sections
G7 leaders agreed on joint communiqué in advance: reaffirming their unwavering support for Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 12:45
G7 leaders agreed on joint communiqué in advance: reaffirming their unwavering support for Ukraine
The heads of state of the Group of Seven (G7) agreed on a joint communiqué on the results of the summit in Japan on Saturday, a day before its end.

Source: text of the communiqué, obtained by European Pravda

Details: In the document, the G7 leaders stressed that they are "more united than ever in determination to meet the global challenges of this moment and set the course for a better future" in compliance with the UN Charter and international partnership.

"We are taking concrete steps to support Ukraine for as long as it takes in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression," the communiqué says.

The G7 leaders reaffirmed their condemnation of Russia for its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, which undermines the international community's fundamental norms, rules, and principles.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," they said.

The communiqué mentions a separate G7 leaders' statement on Ukraine, in which they pledge their "commitment to intensifying diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine, to increasing the costs to Russia and those supporting its war efforts, and to continuing to counter the negative impacts of the war on the rest of the world, particularly on the most vulnerable people."

Other goals that the Group of Seven leaders have committed to include strengthening efforts in the disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources, global food security and infrastructure development.

Background: On Saturday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan, where he will participate in events within the framework of the Group of Seven summits.

