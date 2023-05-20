All Sections
UK PM delighted to see Zelenskyy in Japan: "You made it!"

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 13:44
UK PM delighted to see Zelenskyy in Japan: You made it!
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak, photo from Rishi Sunak's Twitter

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima, where the Group of Seven (G7) leaders are holding a summit.

Source: European Pravda, citing PA Media news agency

Details: When Zelenskyy met with Sunak, they hugged, after which the UK prime minister patted the Ukrainian president on the back and said: "I'm glad to see you. You made it!"

Asked by journalists whether it was a good day for Ukraine, Zelenskyy smiled, nodded and said: "Thank you."

PHOTO: PA MEDIA

The UK prime minister also tweeted a photo of himself with Zelenskyy captioned "Ukraine, we’re not going anywhere."

Zelenskyy reported on Telegram that he and Sunak had discussed the further implementation of the agreements reached on 14 May during their talks in the UK, as well as the development of bilateral relations, and had coordinated Ukrainian positions ahead of its participation in the G7 summit.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on the morning of 20 May to take part in events at the G7 summit.

On the same day, the G7 leaders agreed on a joint communiqué on the results of the summit in Japan, the day before it ended, in which they reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

