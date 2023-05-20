Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report

In the occupied city of Lutuhyne, Luhansk Oblast, the Russian invaders turned the regional medical facility into a military hospital but left the children's department intact to protect their troops from possible shelling.

Source: evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 20 May

Quote: "The invaders continue to use civilian medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for their purposes. For example, the occupiers turned the upper floors of the Lutuhyne District Territorial Medical Association into a military hospital, and to cover it up, they left a children's ward on the first floor."

Details: According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 100 Russian servicemen with injuries of varying degrees of severity are currently being treated at the medical facility, and this number is the maximum capacity of this military hospital.

At the same time, the local personnel do not provide civilians with medical assistance, the General Staff says.



