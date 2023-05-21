All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trudeau: parties discuss situation at front

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 05:19
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trudeau: parties discuss situation at front
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Hiroshima where the G7 summit is underway.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[We] discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda: further cooperation in the field of security and defence, the situation at the front, the training of Ukrainian officers within the framework of the Canadian UNIFIER training mission, the importance of implementing all steps of the Ukrainian peace formula, and the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

[I] highly appreciate that friendly Canada is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression. But now is a critical moment for us and the whole world, and Ukraine needs increased assistance."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Trudeau and Canada for their practical help in demining territories and for the prompt processing of Ukraine's requests by the Canadian government and producers.

Canada's consistent strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia was highly praised as well.

The meeting also discussed training Ukrainian junior officers within the framework of the Canadian UNIFIER training mission.

Apart from that, Zelenskyy focused on the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

He noted that specific decisions on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance should be made at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, and clear signals should be given that Ukraine will become a NATO member.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: