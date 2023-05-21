Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trudeau: parties discuss situation at front

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Hiroshima where the G7 summit is underway.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[We] discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda: further cooperation in the field of security and defence, the situation at the front, the training of Ukrainian officers within the framework of the Canadian UNIFIER training mission, the importance of implementing all steps of the Ukrainian peace formula, and the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

[I] highly appreciate that friendly Canada is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression. But now is a critical moment for us and the whole world, and Ukraine needs increased assistance."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Trudeau and Canada for their practical help in demining territories and for the prompt processing of Ukraine's requests by the Canadian government and producers.

Canada's consistent strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia was highly praised as well.

The meeting also discussed training Ukrainian junior officers within the framework of the Canadian UNIFIER training mission.

Apart from that, Zelenskyy focused on the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

He noted that specific decisions on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance should be made at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, and clear signals should be given that Ukraine will become a NATO member.

