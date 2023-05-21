All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trudeau: parties discuss situation at front

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 21 May 2023, 05:19
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trudeau: parties discuss situation at front
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Hiroshima where the G7 summit is underway.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[We] discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda: further cooperation in the field of security and defence, the situation at the front, the training of Ukrainian officers within the framework of the Canadian UNIFIER training mission, the importance of implementing all steps of the Ukrainian peace formula, and the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

[I] highly appreciate that friendly Canada is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression. But now is a critical moment for us and the whole world, and Ukraine needs increased assistance."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Trudeau and Canada for their practical help in demining territories and for the prompt processing of Ukraine's requests by the Canadian government and producers.

Canada's consistent strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia was highly praised as well.

The meeting also discussed training Ukrainian junior officers within the framework of the Canadian UNIFIER training mission.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Apart from that, Zelenskyy focused on the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

He noted that specific decisions on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance should be made at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, and clear signals should be given that Ukraine will become a NATO member.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: