G7 summit participants support Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and agree on several key points

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 May 2023, 17:24
During the final session of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, meeting participants agreed with President Zelenskyy’s assertion that a peace plan to end the war has to be based on Ukraine’s vision. In light of this, they agreed on a series of key points.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Zhovkva: "For the first time since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression, the President of Ukraine has shared a negotiating table with all G7 leaders and the leaders of the most powerful Global South states: India, Brazil, and Indonesia. For Ukraine, this G7 session was the most important and the most productive."

Details: The meeting participants discussed Ukraine’s Peace Formula, which is to become the foundation of the peace process in Ukraine; the three leaders from the Global South expressed their response to the Formula.

"The Ukrainian side clearly outlined why the Peace Formula can only come from Ukraine: this is because the war is taking place on Ukrainian soil and it is Ukrainian people who are fighting for their right to independence, territorial integrity, and a safe and prosperous future. Our partners have heard us and have agreed with the arguments put forward by the President of Ukraine," Zhovkva said.

The meeting participants agreed on the following key points:

  1. All states have to adhere to the UN Charter; first and foremost, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity [of other states];
  2. Any conflicts have to be dealt with peacefully, through dialogue;
  3. All unilateral attempts to forcibly change the status quo in any part of the world have to be prevented;
  4. International order has to be based on the rule of law.

Meeting participants also discussed the timing of the Global Peace Summit, and Ukraine has enlisted the support of partners to organise it.

Zhovkva also said that during his visit to Hiroshima Zelenskyy held bilateral meetings with all G7 leaders and most Global South leaders who took part in the summit, including the Indian prime minister, the presidents of Indonesia and South Korea, and the prime ministers of Vietnam and Australia.

