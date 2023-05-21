All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Foreign Ministry says G7 is "an incubator for Russophobia and anti-Chinese hysteria"

European PravdaSunday, 21 May 2023, 18:47

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has released a statement calling the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, a "politicised" event which featured anti-Russian and anti-Chinese sentiments.

Source: a statement on Russian Foreign Ministry’s website 

Details: According to the ministry’s statement, the summit produced a series of statements filled with "hateful anti-Russian and anti-Chinese passages".

"As a result, once again the outcome of the G7 meeting is a number of politicised decisions aimed at drawing faultlines in international relations," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

Russia believes that the G7 has "irreversibly degraded".

"It has turned into an incubator where the Anglo-Saxons oversee the development of destructive initiatives that erode global stability. They then impose those initiatives on pro-American masses in NATO and EU countries, and other US satellites," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Panicked response to the fundamental process of establishing a multipolar order and destroying the American-centric hegemony, which has allowed the West to plunder the world, is forcing the [G7] members to direct all of their efforts to foment Russophobic and Sinophobic hysteria," the ministry continued.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Previously, the G7 was known as the G8, with Russia as its eight member. Russia was expelled in 2014, after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimea.

In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed the G7’s failure to deal with the 2008-2009 financial crisis, when Russia was still the group’s member.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited to take part in the G7 meeting in Hiroshima as a guest. He took this opportunity to call on NATO member states to continue supplying weapons and offering diplomatic support to Kyiv amid the war with Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
MH17
Biden receives flat assurance that Ukraine will not use F-16 fighter jets on Russian territory
Zelenskyy tells Biden it's important to provide security guarantees for Ukraine before it joins NATO
Zelenskyy wants to hold a peace formula summit in July
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: