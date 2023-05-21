All Sections
Russian Foreign Ministry says G7 is "an incubator for Russophobia and anti-Chinese hysteria"

Sunday, 21 May 2023, 18:47

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has released a statement calling the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, a "politicised" event which featured anti-Russian and anti-Chinese sentiments.

Source: a statement on Russian Foreign Ministry’s website 

Details: According to the ministry’s statement, the summit produced a series of statements filled with "hateful anti-Russian and anti-Chinese passages".

"As a result, once again the outcome of the G7 meeting is a number of politicised decisions aimed at drawing faultlines in international relations," the statement reads.

Russia believes that the G7 has "irreversibly degraded".

"It has turned into an incubator where the Anglo-Saxons oversee the development of destructive initiatives that erode global stability. They then impose those initiatives on pro-American masses in NATO and EU countries, and other US satellites," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Panicked response to the fundamental process of establishing a multipolar order and destroying the American-centric hegemony, which has allowed the West to plunder the world, is forcing the [G7] members to direct all of their efforts to foment Russophobic and Sinophobic hysteria," the ministry continued.

Background: Previously, the G7 was known as the G8, with Russia as its eight member. Russia was expelled in 2014, after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimea.

In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed the G7’s failure to deal with the 2008-2009 financial crisis, when Russia was still the group’s member.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited to take part in the G7 meeting in Hiroshima as a guest. He took this opportunity to call on NATO member states to continue supplying weapons and offering diplomatic support to Kyiv amid the war with Russia.

