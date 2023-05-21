Russian forces conduct 4 missile strikes and 45 airstrikes on Ukraine on Sunday – General Staff report

Over the course of today, Russian forces have carried out 4 missile strikes and 45 airstrikes on Ukraine, and deployed multiple-launch missile systems in further 30 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 May

Details: Over the course of today, Russian forces conducted 4 missile strikes and 45 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct more than 30 attacks, destroying and damaging private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities. Russian forces once again deployed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to attack the Ukrainian cities of Lyman, Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka. The S-300 missiles are not a high-precision weapon, [thus creating a heightened risk of damaging civilian facilities]; their deployment perpetuated Russia’s terrorist tactics. The threat of missile and airstrikes on Ukraine remains high.

Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the day, around 24 clashes took place across these five fronts, with the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka still at the epicentre of hostilities.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been active in some areas near the border. Throughout the day, Russian troops deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Prohres (Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv Oblast); Studenok and Mykhailivka (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Hraniv, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Nesterne and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to try and improve their positions on the Kupiansk front, and conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Masiutivka. They also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Petro-Ivanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Monachynivka, Masiutivka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attempted to advance on Ivano-Darivka, but were unsuccessful. They conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Nevske, and shelled several frontline civilian settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Over the course of today, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to regain the positions they had lost to the south of Ivanivske. They also made attempts to advance on Hryhorivka, but were unsuccessful. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Ivanivske and Bakhmut. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Avdiivka and Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front, but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka. Russian forces also shelled Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces once again repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Marinka and Novomykhailivka and shelled Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the course of today, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka, and shelled Vodiane and Vuhledar.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, but they continue to attack civilian infrastructure in frontline settlements. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Stanislav (Kherson Oblast) and shelled Vremivka, Burlatske, Novosilka and Zelene Pole (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Tiahynka and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 12 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated and 4 on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed 3 Russian reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an area where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, 2 ammunition storage points, 2 field artillery units, and another critical military target.

