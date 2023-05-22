All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces down Russian Su-35 fighter jet, but then removed announcement on social media

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 May 2023, 00:23
Ukrainian forces down Russian Su-35 fighter jet, but then removed announcement on social media
A SU-35. PHOTO BY RIA NOVOSTI

On the evening of 21 May, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet.

Subsequently, Pletenchuk removed the message about the downing of the Russian Su-35 fighter by air defence forces from the social network.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, Head of the Kherson Defence Forces press service, on Facebook

Quote: "The spectacle of the ‘peerless’ Su-35 being downed was incredible. Air defence is power!"

Advertisement:

Details: As of now, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not officially confirmed the downing of a Russian fighter jet.

Reference: The Su-35 is a fourth-generation Russian multi-purpose fighter. The aircraft was developed at the Sukhoi State Design Bureau and is an improved version of the Su-27.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine is capable of liberating all territories, but not in near future – General Milley

Milley explains why the West delayed decision on F-16s for Ukraine

Lukashenko: Russian nuclear weapons are on their way to Belarus

videoUkraine's Armed Forces post video with Zaluzhnyi to dispel Russian propaganda lies

Trump's main competitor told what he would do about the war in Ukraine as US President

Finland sends new military aid package worth 109 million euros to Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:47
Several explosions in occupied Berdiansk
23:35
Flash of light over airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast: authorities claim missile was shot down
22:24
US prepares new US$300 million military aid package for Ukraine
22:06
Zelenskyy on trade with the EU and restrictions: Domestic policy should not overlap common goals
21:33
Lithuania announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine at Ramstein
21:24
Black Sea fleet commander faces life imprisonment for ordering Kalibr missile strike on Ukraine
21:21
videoZelenskyy about 106 released prisoners: Many of them were considered missing
21:09
UK Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
20:43
Russians destroy dam of Karlivskyi Reservoir
20:28
Ukraine is capable of liberating all territories, but not in near future – General Milley
All News
Advertisement: