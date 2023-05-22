Russians carry out mopping-up operations in captured parts of Bakhmut, deploy additional forces – Deputy Defence Minister

Russian invaders are carrying out mopping-up operations in the captured areas in Bakhmut, while the struggle for the dominant heights on the flanks, the north and south of the suburbs, continues.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: "Our troops in Bakhmut control certain facilities and the private sector in the Litak area. The enemy is carrying out mopping-up operations in the areas of the city taken under its control.

Advertisement:

The struggle for the dominant heights on the flanks, north and south of the suburbs, continues. Our fighters do not give the enemy the opportunity to gain a foothold there. The enemy is deploying additional forces and equipment."

Details: In general, according to Maliar, since 21 May the situation on the Bakhmut front has not changed significantly, the fighting continues.

The Deputy Minister of Defence also stressed that the defence of Bakhmut accomplishes its military tasks.

"The offensive potential of the enemy is significantly reduced; the enemy has suffered huge losses, and we have gained time for certain actions that can be described later," Maliar said.

Background:

Strikes by Russian troops have completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, but Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to hold positions in the southwestern part of the city, said Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!