Armed Forces of Ukraine still hold several buildings in Bakhmut – official

Strikes by Russian troops have completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, but Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to hold positions in the southwestern part of the city, said Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Cherevatyi in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Quote from Cherevatyi: "The president was right: the city has been essentially wiped from the face of the earth. The enemy destroys it daily with massive artillery and air strikes, and our units report that the situation is extremely difficult.

Our military holds fortifications and several buildings in the southwestern part of the city. Heavy fighting is going on."

Details: Cherevatyi emphasised that the city has been destroyed. Russia will not gain any military or political benefit even if the district centre is captured, but "they’re behaving as if they’ve taken Dnipro".

According to the spokesman, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to "press on the flanks, so as not to let them [the Russians – ed.] rest and, if possible, to counterattack."

Background:

On 20 May, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a video near the railway station in the centre of Bakhmut, claiming that his mercenaries had seized the city completely and that on 25 May, they would hand over its "defence" to regular Russian army units and leave.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry denied that Bakhmut has been captured, as despite the "critical situation" in the city, Ukrainian soldiers control some sites.

Afterwards, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin congratulated Wagner and promised the occupiers state awards.

