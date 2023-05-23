All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operation Forces rescue their brother-in-arms from Russian shelling

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 23 May 2023, 19:19
Special Operation Forces rescue their brother-in-arms from Russian shelling

Soldiers from the Special Operation Forces recount the details of a recent military operation, and release an upbeat video capturing the rescue of a soldier stranded after Russian shelling.

Source: Special Operation Forces on Facebook

Quote: "Isn’t it a funny video? What preceded it is not so funny.

Advertisement:

This happened during an operation [when Special Operation Forces were tasked with] helping to adjust artillery fire. To this end, a group of soldiers from the 73rd Kish Otaman Antin Holovatyi Naval Special Operations Centre disembarked on the left bank of the River Dnipro.

The guys helped our artillery units to inflict losses on enemy forces. But the enemy, in an attempt to locate our group, has started firing at the coastal area, sparing no ammunition. Fragments of an enemy shell damaged one of the military boats.

[Special Operation Forces] decided not to leave the damaged boat behind, and towed it back."

Details: The Special Operation Forces said that the video captures the "naval daredevils" who had carried out their task despite countless obstacles.

"The boat will be repaired, but the Russian occupation soldiers won’t be," they wrote on Facebook.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: