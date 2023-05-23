All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operation Forces rescue their brother-in-arms from Russian shelling

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 23 May 2023, 19:19
Special Operation Forces rescue their brother-in-arms from Russian shelling

Soldiers from the Special Operation Forces recount the details of a recent military operation, and release an upbeat video capturing the rescue of a soldier stranded after Russian shelling.

Source: Special Operation Forces on Facebook

Quote: "Isn’t it a funny video? What preceded it is not so funny.

Advertisement:

This happened during an operation [when Special Operation Forces were tasked with] helping to adjust artillery fire. To this end, a group of soldiers from the 73rd Kish Otaman Antin Holovatyi Naval Special Operations Centre disembarked on the left bank of the River Dnipro.

The guys helped our artillery units to inflict losses on enemy forces. But the enemy, in an attempt to locate our group, has started firing at the coastal area, sparing no ammunition. Fragments of an enemy shell damaged one of the military boats.

[Special Operation Forces] decided not to leave the damaged boat behind, and towed it back."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: The Special Operation Forces said that the video captures the "naval daredevils" who had carried out their task despite countless obstacles.

"The boat will be repaired, but the Russian occupation soldiers won’t be," they wrote on Facebook.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: