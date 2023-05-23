Special Operation Forces rescue their brother-in-arms from Russian shelling

Soldiers from the Special Operation Forces recount the details of a recent military operation, and release an upbeat video capturing the rescue of a soldier stranded after Russian shelling.

Quote: "Isn’t it a funny video? What preceded it is not so funny.

This happened during an operation [when Special Operation Forces were tasked with] helping to adjust artillery fire. To this end, a group of soldiers from the 73rd Kish Otaman Antin Holovatyi Naval Special Operations Centre disembarked on the left bank of the River Dnipro.

The guys helped our artillery units to inflict losses on enemy forces. But the enemy, in an attempt to locate our group, has started firing at the coastal area, sparing no ammunition. Fragments of an enemy shell damaged one of the military boats.

[Special Operation Forces] decided not to leave the damaged boat behind, and towed it back."

Details: The Special Operation Forces said that the video captures the "naval daredevils" who had carried out their task despite countless obstacles.

"The boat will be repaired, but the Russian occupation soldiers won’t be," they wrote on Facebook.

