Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

European PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 21:31

On Tuesday, the Slovenian Parliament adopted a declaration recognising the Holodomor of 1932-33 as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Slovenian outlet 24ur.

In the declaration, the Slovenian MPs condemn "the genocidal actions that caused the deaths of millions of Ukrainians and devastated the basis of Ukrainian society", as well as condemning and rejecting "attempts to distort the historical facts" related to the Holodomor.

The declaration recognising the Holodomor as genocide was adopted by a majority of 67 votes, with the support of all parliamentary groups except the Left party. Its representative Matej Vatovec called the document a "political act" that is "based on false assumptions".

However, during the debate, other MPs agreed that the declaration is an expression of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and will help raise awareness of this atrocity.

Samuel Žbogar, former State Secretary of the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also expressed support for the declaration, recalling that Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain and restrict exports to countries that need it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Slovenian parliament for the decision. "The international coalition of states committed to restoring historical justice continues to grow stronger. Together for the truth, and therefore responsibility," he commented on Twitter.

The Holodomor has now been recognised as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of more than two dozen countries around the world, including European countries.

In the spring, this measure was taken by the Belgian House of Representatives, the lower house of the Belgian Parliament, Iceland's Parliament, and the upper house of the French Parliament.

