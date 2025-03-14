All Sections
Russia has abducted over 19,000 Ukrainian children, 1,700 more are missing

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 14 March 2025, 03:40
A child. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is calling on the OSCE to pay attention to the illegal deportation of 19,546 Ukrainian children by Russia and the disappearance of 1,700 other children who have fallen victim to Russian aggression. Kyiv is demanding more active participation from international organisations in bringing these children home.

Source: Yurii Vitrenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organisations in Vienna, during a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: Vitrenko emphasised that these actions violate international norms and constitute a deliberate genocidal policy by the Kremlin against the Ukrainian people.

"The illegal deportation and forced Russification of Ukrainian children are part of the Kremlin's genocidal policy against the Ukrainian people. Ukraine will never agree to compromises on this issue," he stressed.

Vitrenko reported that at least 380 Ukrainian children had been placed under so-called "temporary guardianship" (illegally adopted) in Russia. Only 1,227 children have been successfully brought back, while Russia continues to obstruct this process by all possible means.

He highlighted the importance of involving the international community in addressing this issue and urged the OSCE to take more active steps to ensure the children's return and reintegration into Ukraine.

Quote: "We consider this a matter of critical importance for future generations. Ukraine expects the OSCE to take an active role in facilitating the return of all deported children, illegally detained civilians and medical workers, in protecting the rights of prisoners of war and in securing the release of Crimean political prisoners."

Details: In his speech, Vitrenko also specifically highlighted the systematic torture and other forms of unlawful treatment suffered by Ukrainian civilians and POWs in Russian captivity.

"The issue of Russia holding Ukrainian civilians and military personnel in isolation remains critically important, as does the prohibition of access to them for representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross," he stated.

