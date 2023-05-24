Russian defence designer accused of passing military data to Ukrainian intelligence

Russian secret services have detained a designer of a defence and industrial facility in Rostov-on-Don, who is accused of passing information to Ukrainian intelligence about defence companies, Russian air defence assets and the deployment of military personnel in the city.

Source: Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB); TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, on Telegram

Details: On 24 May, the FSB announced that it had documented and stopped the illegal activities of a design engineer at a defence industry facility in Rostov-on-Don.

According to the FSB, from February to April 2023, "this Russian citizen, in correspondence via Internet messengers with an employee of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, fulfilled his tasks, and proactively transferred information about the location of defence industry enterprises, as well as air defence assets and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces deployed in Rostov-on-Don".

The Investigative Department of the FSB opened a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code for high treason in the form of espionage.

TASS news outlet shared a video showing the moment the man was detained.

