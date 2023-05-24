All Sections
Russians launch attack on kindergarten in Sumy Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 16:27
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The occupiers launched an attack on a kindergarten in Sumy Oblast.

Source: press service of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians launched a KAB-500 precision guided bomb (1 explosion) on a kindergarten in the Yunakivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)."

Details: The military administration added that the details of the attack are being specified.

