Russians launch attack on kindergarten in Sumy Oblast

The occupiers launched an attack on a kindergarten in Sumy Oblast.

Source: press service of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians launched a KAB-500 precision guided bomb (1 explosion) on a kindergarten in the Yunakivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)."

Advertisement:

Details: The military administration added that the details of the attack are being specified.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!