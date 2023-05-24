Russians carried out 17 airstrikes; 23 clashes across front – General Staff report

On Wednesday, the Russian occupying forces carried out 17 airstrikes, and 23 combat clashes took place across the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 24 May

Details: Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have carried out 17 airstrikes and about 20 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The Russians continue concentrating their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 23 combat clashes in the specified areas of the front.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians do not stop trying to improve their tactical position. During the day, they conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Masiutivka.

During the day, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman front. They carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Dibrova.

On the Bakhmut front, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Ivanivske. They carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Bila Hora.

The General Staff does not report on combat operations in Bakhmut itself.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives towards the settlements of Novokalynove and Avdiivka. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove and Stepove.

On the Marinka front, units of the Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area of the city of Marinka.

Dozens of settlements in the contact line areas came under Russian fire.

In turn, during the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces delivered seven strikes on clusters of personnel and military equipment of the Russians.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed two Shahed attack UAVs and one Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two areas where Russian manpower was concentrated, as well as four ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, four artillery units in firing positions and four more important Russian targets.

