Kuleba met with African Union Head: Connections will be established

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 24 May 2023, 21:48
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba met with Azali Assoumani, the head of the African Union, and Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the African Union Commission, in Ethiopia.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The parties have reportedly agreed to systematise contacts and consultations at all levels between the government of Ukraine and the African Union Commission.

Kuleba also stressed that any peace initiatives must meet the logic of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, which was reflected in the provisions of the relevant UN General Assembly resolution.

The minister called on the African Union to demand from Russia that it stop the interference in the operation of the grain corridor in the Black Sea and eventually end the blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Background:

  • In July 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Maksym Subkh as a special representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

