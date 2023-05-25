All Sections
Russia's ambassadors try to hinder Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Africa, and Russia prepares tour "in his footsteps"

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 15:07
Russia's ambassadors try to hinder Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Africa, and Russia prepares tour in his footsteps
Dmytro Kuleba, photo from Facebook

During his tour to Africa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is "following in his footsteps" preparing a visit to the continent, and Russian ambassadors are telling the governments of African countries how bad it is to receive a Ukrainian minister.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to Kuleba’s statement on Instagram made from Ethiopia

Quote: "I know that my tour is being watched very closely by Moscow, and wherever I appear, a Russian ambassador comes and starts telling [that country’s government – ed.]: how bad it is that you hosted the Ukrainian minister.

Lavrov follows in my footsteps, immediately tries to talk to the people I talked to and plans his visit to Africa."

Details: Kuleba considers Africa to be a space of diplomatic duels with Russia. He emphasised that Russia has worked powerfully for 30 years, spreading its propaganda, and currently tries to make it seem like it is the "saviour and only defender" of Africa.

Kuleba also announced that his tour will continue in Rwanda.

