All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia stole about 4 million tons of grain from Ukraine – Ukrainian Grain Association

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 25 May 2023, 16:43

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) estimated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians had stolen about 4 million tons of grain from Ukraine. 

Source: UGA President Mykola Horbachov said this on air of the Freedom TV channel, the association's press service reports.

Details: According to him, the buyers of the stolen grain are the countries under sanctions. But even they are wary of grain stolen from Ukraine. In particular, there was a case when Libya refused to buy stolen grain.

Quote: "For stolen grain, ships come like criminals, at night: they turn off GPS trackers, pass by as if invisible, load [the grain], and then go in an unknown direction. However, the marine traffic program allows you to track where these ships are headed, how much and what they are transporting. All these facts are recorded by Ukraine," explained the president of UGA. 

Advertisement:

Horbachiov added that Russia steals not only Ukrainian grain but also its buyers. 

Quote: "During the war, Russia is using the mechanism of blocking Ukraine as a major exporter in order to work in the countries of our traditional sales in our stead. Where Ukraine pays billions for downtime, the Russian Federation has no downtime. Their offer to the client may seem better," he said. 

It was in this way that Russia strengthened its position in the Egyptian market, the largest importer of wheat, in which Russia has increased its supplies.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The head of UGA explained that grain buyers need regular deliveries to load their mills with work. The flour produced on them is needed for baking bread. The buyer is forced to choose a more reliable supplier – this is the main reason for Ukraine's loss of grain markets. 

For reference: As a result of Russia's sabotage of the grain initiative, Ukraine suffered losses of more than 1 billion dollars due to the ships' downtime in queues.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: