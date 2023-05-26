All Sections
Veterinary clinic specialising in neurosurgery destroyed by Russian missile attack on Dnipro

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 18:45

In the city of Dnipro, a Russian missile struck buildings of a medical institution and a veterinary clinic, among other things.

The building of the veterinary clinic was destroyed, it is reported that a man died under the rubble. According to rescue workers, a fire covering 200 square metres broke out in the one-storey veterinary clinic building.

The Russian missile fell on the premises of the Veterinary Surgical Clinic of Doctor Malyshko.

Dmitry, a resident of an apartment building damaged by the missile, told Suspilne that the premises of the veterinary clinic took the main blow.

"I ran past the psychiatric hospital, it was clear that they hit the building and the veterinary clinic took the main blow, the doctors were carrying out burned animals. I ran here to save my own cat. At home, glass on the balcony windows was completely broken, shattered," he says

Russian missile fell on the premises of the Veterinary Surgical Clinic of Doctor Malyshko
Russian missile fell on the premises of the Veterinary Surgical Clinic of Doctor Malyshko

Iryna Chernilevska, a volunteer of the French bulldogs rescue community, told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia that this clinic was very popular. It specialised in neurosurgery for animals. An appointment with the doctors was usually made 2-3 months in advance.

"I had an appointment in this clinic today. But I was called to Kharkiv. One of our sponsored dogs was placed in hospital for rehabilitation after undergoing surgery," says Iryna.

According to the volunteer, the clinic staff took out all the animals that were in the hospital from the premises engulfed in flames. Some were sent to another clinic, others were taken away by the owners.  

"There are no victims among the clinic workers," the volunteer said with reference to the clinic administrator, with whom she keeps in touch.

Currently, rescue workers are working at the scene of the fire. Iryna Chernilevska says that modern equipment was delivered to the clinic a few weeks before the attack.

Volunteers ask for help to restore the clinic.

At least 2 people were killed and 30 more injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 26 May; there has been no contact from 3 more people. 27 May was declared a day of mourning for those killed in the attack.

Advertisement: