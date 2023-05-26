All Sections
​​27 May declared day of mourning in Dnipro

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 16:19
Photo by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

In Dnipro, 27 May has been declared a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian missile attack on a medical institution on Friday. 

Source: Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov on Telegram 

Quote: "Tomorrow in Dnipro, a day of mourning has been announced for those who died in the Russian missile attack on one of our hospitals." 

Details: Filatov reported that the missile attack destroyed the wing of a medical institution where psychiatric care was provided. He emphasised that there were no military facilities there. 

As of 16:00, 26 people are known to be injured, including two children. Two people have been killed.

Background:

On 26 May, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a health centre and a veterinary clinic in Dnipro, in spite of the fact the Geneva Convention bans such attacks on civilian infrastructure. As a result, at least two people were killed and 23 people were injured, including 2 children born in 2020 and 2017. As of 13:50, the fires in both buildings had been extinguished.

