All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​27 May declared day of mourning in Dnipro

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 16:19
​​27 May declared day of mourning in Dnipro
Photo by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

In Dnipro, 27 May has been declared a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian missile attack on a medical institution on Friday. 

Source: Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov on Telegram 

Quote: "Tomorrow in Dnipro, a day of mourning has been announced for those who died in the Russian missile attack on one of our hospitals." 

Advertisement:

Details: Filatov reported that the missile attack destroyed the wing of a medical institution where psychiatric care was provided. He emphasised that there were no military facilities there. 

As of 16:00, 26 people are known to be injured, including two children. Two people have been killed.

Background:

On 26 May, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a health centre and a veterinary clinic in Dnipro, in spite of the fact the Geneva Convention bans such attacks on civilian infrastructure. As a result, at least two people were killed and 23 people were injured, including 2 children born in 2020 and 2017. As of 13:50, the fires in both buildings had been extinguished.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: