All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Grain Initiative does not achieve full operation despite Russia's claims

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 27 May 2023, 11:18

Despite the Russian Federation's declaration of readiness to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, its full operation has not yet been ensured.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters noted that the UN and Türkiye "are working closely with the rest of the parties with the aim to resume full operations... and lift all impediments that obstruct operations and limit the scope of the Initiative".

Earlier, Ukraine accused Russia of effectively removing the Pivdennyi port from the grain initiative since no ships have been allowed to enter the port since 29 April.

Advertisement:

Instead, Russia complained that they could not export ammonia through the pipeline to the Pivdennyi port in accordance with the agreement. The UN said that the grain initiative also provides for the export of fertilisers, including ammonia, but "there have been no such exports so far".

Reuters added that 54 ships were waiting to enter Ukrainian ports as of Friday, 26 May. Eleven applications out of these were submitted for registration.

The report also said that the average number of daily entry and exit checks in May fell to 3.2, the lowest level since the initiative began in August.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russia is currently trying to implement two of its demands, Reuters explains. Firstly, it seeks to launch the pipeline for the transportation of ammonia to the Ukrainian Pivdennyi port for further export to world markets. Secondly, it demands to connect Rosselkhozbank [Russian Agricultural Bank – ed.], disconnected from it as part of sanctions, to the SWIFT international payment network.

Background: 

  • Russia agreed to resume inbound inspections of ships entering two of the three ports covered by the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
  • Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, said that the Black Sea Grain Initiative has been unblocked and will continue to operate until 18 July.
  • The grain initiative does not provide for the satisfaction of any needs of the Russian Federation, and the issues of the operation of the ammonia pipeline and the lifting of sanctions on Russian banks initiated by Russia are currently being discussed separately.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: