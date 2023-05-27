All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy sanctions 220 Russian and Belarusian companies

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 May 2023, 12:42
Zelenskyy sanctions 220 Russian and Belarusian companies
ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions on more than 200 Russian and Belarusian companies, including many repair plants.

Source:  Zelenskyyʼs decree

Details: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 51 Russian individuals, including scientists and plant CEOs.

In addition to individuals, sanctions have been extended to 220 legal entities associated with Russia.

Advertisement:

The list includes structures within the mobile network operator MTS and Russian Railways, as well as Belarusian companies such as the Minsk Automobile Plant, the Vavilov Minsk Mechanical Plant, the Monolit Vitebsk Radio Components Plant, and the Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant.

Russian plants have also been sanctioned, including the Elektrodetal Karachev Plant, the Sarapul Radio Plant, the Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant, and others.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: