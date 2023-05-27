All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy sanctions 220 Russian and Belarusian companies

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 May 2023, 12:42
Zelenskyy sanctions 220 Russian and Belarusian companies
ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions on more than 200 Russian and Belarusian companies, including many repair plants.

Source:  Zelenskyyʼs decree

Details: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 51 Russian individuals, including scientists and plant CEOs.

Advertisement:

In addition to individuals, sanctions have been extended to 220 legal entities associated with Russia.

The list includes structures within the mobile network operator MTS and Russian Railways, as well as Belarusian companies such as the Minsk Automobile Plant, the Vavilov Minsk Mechanical Plant, the Monolit Vitebsk Radio Components Plant, and the Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant.

Russian plants have also been sanctioned, including the Elektrodetal Karachev Plant, the Sarapul Radio Plant, the Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant, and others.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: