Zelenskyy sanctions 220 Russian and Belarusian companies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions on more than 200 Russian and Belarusian companies, including many repair plants.

Source: Zelenskyyʼs decree

Details: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 51 Russian individuals, including scientists and plant CEOs.

In addition to individuals, sanctions have been extended to 220 legal entities associated with Russia.

The list includes structures within the mobile network operator MTS and Russian Railways, as well as Belarusian companies such as the Minsk Automobile Plant, the Vavilov Minsk Mechanical Plant, the Monolit Vitebsk Radio Components Plant, and the Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant.

Russian plants have also been sanctioned, including the Elektrodetal Karachev Plant, the Sarapul Radio Plant, the Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant, and others.

