All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Denmark launches special investment fund for Ukraine with a total of US$134 million

European PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 18:30
Denmark launches special investment fund for Ukraine with a total of US$134 million
DANISH FLAG, PHOTO BY PIXABAY

As part of the Ukrainian Investment Forum in Copenhagen, the launch of a social program of the Danish investment fund for Ukraine for a total amount of 1 billion Danish kroner (about US$134 million) was announced.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Quote: "Denmark is one of the leaders in financial aid to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the total military support amounted to $1.4 billion, and the total humanitarian aid, including macro-financial assistance, amounted to $212 million," Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.

Advertisement:

The forum also announced the approval of funding for two pilot projects in the field of agriculture and agro-processing. It will apply to the affected companies of the southern region – Nibulon, which will be given a loan of €25 million, and Agrofusion – €15 million. Also, loans will be provided to agricultural companies located near the front line in Mykolaiv, which will restore destroyed production facilities by purchasing equipment from Danish exporters.

Quote: "There is no need to wait until the war ends. We would like to attract Danish business in the early stages of the reconstruction of Ukraine. We must take action and support the Ukrainian economy," said Danish Minister for Business, Morten Bødskov.

Background: 

  • At the beginning of May, the Danish parliament approved the decision to allocate a new package of military assistance worth 1.7 billion Danish kroner (over $250 million) to Ukraine.
  • In April, Denmark, together with the Netherlands, decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks of German production to Ukraine.
  • In addition, Denmark, together with Norway, agreed to hand over 8,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: