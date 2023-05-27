All Sections
Denmark launches special investment fund for Ukraine with a total of US$134 million

European PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 18:30
Denmark launches special investment fund for Ukraine with a total of US$134 million
DANISH FLAG, PHOTO BY PIXABAY

As part of the Ukrainian Investment Forum in Copenhagen, the launch of a social program of the Danish investment fund for Ukraine for a total amount of 1 billion Danish kroner (about US$134 million) was announced.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Quote: "Denmark is one of the leaders in financial aid to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the total military support amounted to $1.4 billion, and the total humanitarian aid, including macro-financial assistance, amounted to $212 million," Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.

The forum also announced the approval of funding for two pilot projects in the field of agriculture and agro-processing. It will apply to the affected companies of the southern region – Nibulon, which will be given a loan of €25 million, and Agrofusion – €15 million. Also, loans will be provided to agricultural companies located near the front line in Mykolaiv, which will restore destroyed production facilities by purchasing equipment from Danish exporters.

Quote: "There is no need to wait until the war ends. We would like to attract Danish business in the early stages of the reconstruction of Ukraine. We must take action and support the Ukrainian economy," said Danish Minister for Business, Morten Bødskov.

Background: 

  • At the beginning of May, the Danish parliament approved the decision to allocate a new package of military assistance worth 1.7 billion Danish kroner (over $250 million) to Ukraine.
  • In April, Denmark, together with the Netherlands, decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks of German production to Ukraine.
  • In addition, Denmark, together with Norway, agreed to hand over 8,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

