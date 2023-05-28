All Sections
Russia, like USSR, is increasingly promoting forced labour for needs of war – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSunday, 28 May 2023, 10:07

Russia has recently seen more calls in the public space to force society to work for the needs of the war, which is rather reminiscent of the Soviet approach.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "In recent weeks, the tone of public debate in Russia has moved beyond merely punishing those who criticise the 'Special Military Operation' [as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine] towards mandating citizens to actively make sacrifices in support of the war effort," the UK MoD stressed.

Details: In particular, Russian state media and business groups have asked the country’s Ministry of Economy to allow employees a six-day workweek to meet the war's economic demands, obviously without additional payment.

Leading Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan said on 21 May 2023 that citizens should work at munitions factories for two extra hours every day after their primary job.

Quote: "The evolving tone of the conversation clearly echoes a Soviet-style sense of societal compulsion. It also highlights how the leadership highly likely identifies economic performance as a decisive factor in winning the war," the UK Defence Intelligence stated

Background: Earlier, UK Intelligence assessed one of Russia's information operations in the Black Sea, saying that such actions increase the risk of maritime accidents.

