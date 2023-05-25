All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence: Russian information operations at sea increase risk of accidents

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 09:19

UK Intelligence has assessed one of Russia's information operations in the Black Sea, saying that such actions increase the risk of maritime accidents.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, reported by European Pravda

Details: Geollect's analysis indicates that since 14 May 2023, the automatic identification system (AIS) data of commercial vessels has been remotely forged to create an image of the 65-kilometre-long "Z" symbol in the Black Sea, which Russia uses to propagate its aggressive war.

AIS is used to track ships, including to ensure their safety. The traces that make up the image indicate a ship speed of up to 188 km/h, which further confirms the data's forgery.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Pro-Russian actors likely conducted the spoofing as an information operation, potentially in an attempt to bolster Russian morale ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counter offensive."

More details: The UK Ministry of Defence has noted that counterfeiting AIS increases the risk of maritime accidents.

However, the ministry notes that despite Russia's virtual information operations in the Black Sea, its fleet remains physically vulnerable. In particular, the intelligence officers are drawing attention to the fact that on 24 May 2023, the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship was probably attacked.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, the UK Ministry of Defence spoke about discipline problems in the Russian army, which worsened after the start of forced conscription last year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: