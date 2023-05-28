General Staff clarified data on night attack by Shaheds: 58 out of 59 drones shot down

The General Staff clarified that on Sunday night, Russia used 59 Iranian Shahed attack drones against Ukraine, 58 of which the defenders managed to destroy.

Quote: "According to updated information, this day and night, the Russian Federation carried out another large-scale attack on the territory of Ukraine, using Iranian Shahed UAVs, 58 out of 59 were destroyed by our defenders." (Earlier, the Air Force Command reported that 52 out of 54 Shaheds were downed)

Details: In total, during this day, the Russian forces carried out 91 airstrikes and about 25 attacks from MLRSs on the positions of our troops and populated areas. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to completely seize Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. During the day, units of the defence forces repelled 18 attacks of the invaders.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains stable, no signs of formation of offensive groups have been detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the day, airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Kindrativka, Basivka, Mohrytsia, Myropillia and Slavhorod of Sumy Oblast; and Pletenivka and Vovchanski Khutory of Kharkiv Oblast. Russia carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Zaliznyi Mist, Muravi in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Demianivka, Manukhivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Lyptsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in and around Masiutivka of Kharkiv Oblast during the day. They carried out an airstrike in the Kyslivka district of Kharkiv Oblast. Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fygolivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Berestov in Kharkiv Oblast were under artillery and mortar attacks.

During the day, the invaders did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman front. They carried out airstrikes in and around Yahidne of Kharkiv Oblast; Serhiivka, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast; Ivanivka, Spirne, Rai-Olexandrivka, Vesele of Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne of Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, during the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Ivanivske. They carried out airstrikes in and around the settlements of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, New-York, and Yablunivka of Donetsk Oblast. Vasylivka, Privillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka and Pivnichne of Donetsk Oblast were affected by shelling.

The Russians did not conduct offensive operations on the Avdiivka front. They carried out airstrikes in and around Avdiivka, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske. Conducted artillery shelling of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks in and around the city of Marinka. The occupiers launched an airstrike in the area of Marinka. In addition, Pobieda of Donetsk Oblast came under fire.

On the Shakhtarske front, the invaders launched an airstrike in the area of Vuhledar. They shelled the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, and Shakhtarske.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out shelling of the settlements of Vremivka, Novopillia of Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Lvove, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the aircraft of the defence forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian Forces, as well as 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, three control points and an ammunition storage point of the occupiers.

