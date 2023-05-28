Storm Shadow missiles show 100% efficiency in Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Minister
The British Storm Shadow long-range missiles recently supplied to Ukraine are showing impeccable results on the battlefield.
Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote: "I can say that of the total number of Storm Shadow launches that have taken place, all 100% have reached the targets determined by the General Staff [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.]. 100 out of 100, absolutely impeccable."
Details: The minister also noted that Ukraine is negotiating with all countries that have similar long-range missiles.
In addition, Reznikov stressed that Ukraine must strengthen its air defence for the winter.
Quote: "For the winter it is important to strengthen the air defence system, because we need to make our sky safe...
This is a very important task, and we are working on it. We need to cover all the major conurbations: not only Kyiv, but also Kharkiv, and Dnipro, and Odesa, and Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia, and expand this map so that the whole of the Ukrainian sky is safe. I am not talking about one particular [air defence] system, but the number of these systems, which will be equipped with missiles accordingly."
Background:
- On 11 May, the UK government officially confirmed that it was sending long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.
- The UK government also announced its intention to provide Ukraine with hundreds of new assault drones with a range of over 200 km.
- In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron hinted at the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine.
- According to media reports, Ukraine has officially requested Germany to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles
