Storm Shadow missiles show 100% efficiency in Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Minister

The British Storm Shadow long-range missiles recently supplied to Ukraine are showing impeccable results on the battlefield.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "I can say that of the total number of Storm Shadow launches that have taken place, all 100% have reached the targets determined by the General Staff [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.]. 100 out of 100, absolutely impeccable."

Advertisement:

Details: The minister also noted that Ukraine is negotiating with all countries that have similar long-range missiles.

In addition, Reznikov stressed that Ukraine must strengthen its air defence for the winter.

Quote: "For the winter it is important to strengthen the air defence system, because we need to make our sky safe...

This is a very important task, and we are working on it. We need to cover all the major conurbations: not only Kyiv, but also Kharkiv, and Dnipro, and Odesa, and Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia, and expand this map so that the whole of the Ukrainian sky is safe. I am not talking about one particular [air defence] system, but the number of these systems, which will be equipped with missiles accordingly."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





