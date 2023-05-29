Sanctions are not enough: Russia increased production for military over year

During the year, Russian plants have increased production of dual-use goods and expanded their arms production facilities.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: In the first quarter of 2023, Russian production of binoculars, monoculars and other optical devices increased by 73% year-on-year. Production of radar and radio navigation products, remote control equipment, computers, electric motors, generators, batteries, special clothing and footwear also increased by 40-110%.

This may indicate both the replacement of products previously imported from Western countries and an increase in production for the army.

Other indirect indicators also show that the military production is growing. For example, a drone manufacturing plant in Dubna, Moscow Oblast, has switched to a three-shift schedule. And the Smolensk Aviation Plant, which produces cruise missiles, plans to increase the number of employees from 2,000 to 4,300.

The article says that Western sanctions have not yet prevented Russia from increasing its war expenditures, and the embargo on electronic components remains imperfect.

