Ukrainian parliament approves 8 May as Victory Day and official day off

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 29 May 2023, 16:24
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian parliament – ed.) has voted to make 8 May the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in Ukraine and to make it an official day off.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram 

Quote: "[Starting] from today, 8 May is officially a day off and the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the World War II of 1939-1945."

Details: According to Zhelezniak, the relevant bill No. 9278 was supported by 317 MPs, with 226 votes necessary to pass the document.

Background:

  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Parliament with this legislative initiative.
  • He noted then that it is on 8 May that the greatness of the victory over Nazism is remembered by most of the world's nations and it was on 8 May 1945 that the unconditional surrender of the Wehrmacht took effect. And it is on 8 May that the world honours the memory of all those whose lives were taken by that war.

