Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and number of oblasts

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine.

Source: alerts.in.ua, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast at around 00:15.

Currently, the air-raid warning is ongoing in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, urged citizens not to ignore the warnings.

Added at 00:40. Yermak reported on Telegram that the air defence forces were deployed.

Added at 00:55. Air defence systems are operating in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as reported by Kyiv Oblast Military Administration and Kyiv City Military Administration.

Added at 01:01. An air-raid warning was issued at Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Added at 01:17. Yermak reported that air defence forces continue to operate.

Added at 01:20. An air-raid warning was issued in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Added at 01:30. An air-raid warning was issued in Poltava Oblast.

Added at 01:50. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the threat of an air attack is still ongoing in Kyiv Oblast.

Added at 02:00. Suspilne reported about repeated sounds of explosions in the city of Kyiv.

Added at 02:05. An air-raid warning was issued in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts.

Added at 03:45. The all-clear was given in Kharkiv Oblast. Instead, an air-raid warning was issued in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Added at 04:52. The all-clear was given in the city of Kyiv and all oblasts.

