Forced passportization in Kherson Oblast: Russians threaten locals with deportation

Russian occupiers are threatening to deport and confiscate the property of Kherson Oblast residents who refuse to obtain Russian passports.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 May

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. To speed up this process, the invaders are conducting demonstrative raids aimed at intimidating the local population with possible deportation and expropriation of property.

The way these events work is that a convoy of empty buses arrives at a settlement accompanied by representatives of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), who, referring to the decree recently signed by the President of the Russian Federation on the deportation of persons without Russian citizenship from the occupied territories, impose a drastic condition on people – either relinquish their Ukrainian passport in favour of a Russian one, or be immediately evicted with confiscation of property."

Background: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, has disagreed with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, who is responsible for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as she has recently advised Ukrainians residing in the occupied territories to refrain from obtaining Russian passports.

