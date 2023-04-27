All Sections
Putin signs into law decision to deport Ukrainians without Russian passports from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 23:28
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has signed into law a decree allowing residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine who had not obtained Russian citizenship to be deported.

Source: Ukrinform, citing a decree on Russian Federation’s official internet-portal of legal information

Details: Putin’s decree stipulates that citizens of Ukraine or holders of passports issued by Russian-controlled puppet "republics", Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, must either become Russian citizens or declare that they do not wish to do so. Those who choose the latter will be considered foreigners from 1 July 2024 and may be deported.

A separate clause of the decree concerns the deportation of those who allegedly pose a threat to Russia's national security. 

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories advocating for "forcible change of the foundations of the constitutional order" in Russia (and therefore in the territories it has seized), financing "terrorist and extremist activities", or participating in "unauthorised" actions will be deported and banned from entering the Russian Federation.

Background

  • On 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs, in relation to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine since February 2022 or earlier.
  • On 27 April 2023, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognised the deportation and forcible transfers of Ukrainian children to the territory of the Russian Federation as genocide.

