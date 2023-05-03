All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence assesses Russia's latest missile strikes on Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 09:42

UK Defence Intelligence has said that the type of facilities Russia targeted in its latest missile strike might suggest it is shifting from attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to targeting its military, industrial and logistics facilities.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update from 3 May 2023

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has analysed Russian missile strikes on Ukraine that took place on 28 April and 1 May – the first such attacks since 9 March.

Russia deployed Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers to launch Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles in these latest attacks.

A smaller number of missiles was used in both strikes than in previous missile strikes, which "is likely due to Russian attempts to rebuild its ALCM [air-launched cruise missile – ed.] stockpiles," UK Defence Intelligence reported.

"The observed types of facilities damaged by the Russian strikes indicates [sic] a possible shift away from targeting Ukraine’s electrical power network. Both recent strikes were likely focused on Ukraine’s military, industrial and logistical infrastructure," the report said.

Previously: UK Defence Intelligence’s assessment from 29 April, following a Russian missile strike on Ukraine on 28 April, suggested "a departure in Russia’s use of long-range strikes" compared to winter attacks that largely targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: