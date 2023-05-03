All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence assesses Russia's latest missile strikes on Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 09:42

UK Defence Intelligence has said that the type of facilities Russia targeted in its latest missile strike might suggest it is shifting from attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to targeting its military, industrial and logistics facilities.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update from 3 May 2023

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has analysed Russian missile strikes on Ukraine that took place on 28 April and 1 May – the first such attacks since 9 March.

Advertisement:

Russia deployed Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers to launch Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles in these latest attacks.

A smaller number of missiles was used in both strikes than in previous missile strikes, which "is likely due to Russian attempts to rebuild its ALCM [air-launched cruise missile – ed.] stockpiles," UK Defence Intelligence reported.

"The observed types of facilities damaged by the Russian strikes indicates [sic] a possible shift away from targeting Ukraine’s electrical power network. Both recent strikes were likely focused on Ukraine’s military, industrial and logistical infrastructure," the report said.

Previously: UK Defence Intelligence’s assessment from 29 April, following a Russian missile strike on Ukraine on 28 April, suggested "a departure in Russia’s use of long-range strikes" compared to winter attacks that largely targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: