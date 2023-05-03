UK Intelligence assesses Russia's latest missile strikes on Ukraine

UK Defence Intelligence has said that the type of facilities Russia targeted in its latest missile strike might suggest it is shifting from attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to targeting its military, industrial and logistics facilities.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update from 3 May 2023

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has analysed Russian missile strikes on Ukraine that took place on 28 April and 1 May – the first such attacks since 9 March.

Russia deployed Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers to launch Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles in these latest attacks.

A smaller number of missiles was used in both strikes than in previous missile strikes, which "is likely due to Russian attempts to rebuild its ALCM [air-launched cruise missile – ed.] stockpiles," UK Defence Intelligence reported.

"The observed types of facilities damaged by the Russian strikes indicates [sic] a possible shift away from targeting Ukraine’s electrical power network. Both recent strikes were likely focused on Ukraine’s military, industrial and logistical infrastructure," the report said.

Previously: UK Defence Intelligence’s assessment from 29 April, following a Russian missile strike on Ukraine on 28 April, suggested "a departure in Russia’s use of long-range strikes" compared to winter attacks that largely targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

