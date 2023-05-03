Explosions in Crimea: Frightened occupiers relocate fleet to Russia – General Staff

The occupiers have moved most of their warships from the city of Sevastopol to the territory of the Russian Federation, specifically Novorossiysk, in order to avoid them being destroyed in occupied Crimea.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitsky, deputy chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in an interview with the Kyiv TV channel; Defence Intelligence on Telegram

Quote: "We see that the Russians are afraid. That base in Sevastopol and other military facilities are now heavily guarded; the occupiers are equipping positions to protect against attacks on this infrastructure."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Skibitskyi, meanwhile, the Ukrainian resistance movement is strengthening its capabilities on the territory of Crimea. Its activity and strikes on Crimean military facilities are dispiriting for the Russians.

Skibitskyi also noted that before autumn 2022, the Russian occupiers did not pay much attention to the defence of Crimea. However, after the Ukrainian army’s success in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, and then the attacks on military facilities and the resistance movement's actions on the occupied peninsula, the invaders had to start taking action: building fortifications, strengthening the coast, and so on.

Skibitsky noted that the de-occupation of Crimea will depend on how the Ukrainian operation to liberate the peninsula is planned and the morale of the Russian military. "If there is panic there and everyone starts to flee, then a 'goodwill gesture' is possible. However, it will not be easy, because they consider Crimea the last stronghold and will try to defend the peninsula to the end," the intelligence official emphasised.

He added that the Russian occupiers are also preparing for a circular defence in Mariupol. They are actively rebuilding the infrastructure necessary for conducting hostilities, particularly the port infrastructure.

Background:

Recently, explosions have become more common in occupied Crimea, such as on 1 May west of the peninsula. The occupiers said it was their air defences shooting down drones.

On 2 May, an explosion occurred at a base of Russian border troops near the city of Simferopol. Details are being established.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!