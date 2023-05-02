All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion rocks Russian border guards’ base near Simferopol, Crimea

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 May 2023, 19:58
PHOTO: SCREENSHOT

An explosion rocked the base of the Russian border guards near Simferopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Quote from Radio Liberty: "Russian Telegram channels shared reports that explosions were heard in Sevastopol on the evening of Tuesday [2 May]. Radio Liberty established that the explosion actually occurred at the Russian border guards’ base near Simferopol."

Advertisement:
 

Details: Radio Liberty also reported that the photographs shared on social media can be used to geolocate the site of the explosion. It occurred at the former border guards’ training centre near the Jabanak gully in the vicinity of the village of Shkilne, several kilometres away from the Simferopol airport.

Background:

  • On the night of 29 April, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", reported that a fuel storage tank was burning in Kozacha Bay, which he said was caused by a drone strike.
  • On 1 May, Russian occupiers in Crimea claimed that their air defence equipment shot down several drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: