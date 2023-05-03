All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupying management of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant go on urgent holiday – Energoatom

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 13:30

Members of the Russian-appointed occupying management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are going on holiday – urgently and en masse, as they search for possible evacuation routes from the power plant during the upcoming counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the state-owned national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom (SE NNEGC Energoatom)

Quote: "Members of the current so-called management of the ZNPP have expressed a desire to go on a mass ‘holiday’ somewhere close to the Kerch Strait, and are asking the Russians for ‘leave’."

Energoatom added that due to a critical lack of staff, middle-ranking managers are not being allowed to take leave.

Meanwhile, Yurii Chernichuk, the Russian-appointed head of the ZNPP, left for Crimea on 1 May.

Moreover, collaborators have been trying to delegate their responsibilities to the ZNPP employees in an attempt to find "replacements" for themselves.

 "We are once again calling upon the courageous employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant not to sign any contracts with the enemy in order not to become accomplices of the aggressor and not to ruin their own future," Energoatom told its staff.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) collected evidence and served a notice of suspicion on the Russian-appointed director of the ZNPP for facilitating the disconnection of the ZNPP from the united power grid of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: