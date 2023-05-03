Occupying management of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant go on urgent holiday – Energoatom

Members of the Russian-appointed occupying management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are going on holiday – urgently and en masse, as they search for possible evacuation routes from the power plant during the upcoming counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the state-owned national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom (SE NNEGC Energoatom)

Quote: "Members of the current so-called management of the ZNPP have expressed a desire to go on a mass ‘holiday’ somewhere close to the Kerch Strait, and are asking the Russians for ‘leave’."

Energoatom added that due to a critical lack of staff, middle-ranking managers are not being allowed to take leave.

Meanwhile, Yurii Chernichuk, the Russian-appointed head of the ZNPP, left for Crimea on 1 May.

Moreover, collaborators have been trying to delegate their responsibilities to the ZNPP employees in an attempt to find "replacements" for themselves.

"We are once again calling upon the courageous employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant not to sign any contracts with the enemy in order not to become accomplices of the aggressor and not to ruin their own future," Energoatom told its staff.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) collected evidence and served a notice of suspicion on the Russian-appointed director of the ZNPP for facilitating the disconnection of the ZNPP from the united power grid of Ukraine.

