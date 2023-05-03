All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupying management of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant go on urgent holiday – Energoatom

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 13:30

Members of the Russian-appointed occupying management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are going on holiday – urgently and en masse, as they search for possible evacuation routes from the power plant during the upcoming counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the state-owned national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom (SE NNEGC Energoatom)

Quote: "Members of the current so-called management of the ZNPP have expressed a desire to go on a mass ‘holiday’ somewhere close to the Kerch Strait, and are asking the Russians for ‘leave’."

Advertisement:

Energoatom added that due to a critical lack of staff, middle-ranking managers are not being allowed to take leave.

Meanwhile, Yurii Chernichuk, the Russian-appointed head of the ZNPP, left for Crimea on 1 May.

Moreover, collaborators have been trying to delegate their responsibilities to the ZNPP employees in an attempt to find "replacements" for themselves.

 "We are once again calling upon the courageous employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant not to sign any contracts with the enemy in order not to become accomplices of the aggressor and not to ruin their own future," Energoatom told its staff.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) collected evidence and served a notice of suspicion on the Russian-appointed director of the ZNPP for facilitating the disconnection of the ZNPP from the united power grid of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: