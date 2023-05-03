Air defence destroys four Russian UAVs in Ukraine's south

stock photo from the Air Force of Ukraine

Air defence forces shot down four Russian drones in Ukraine's south on Wednesday, 3 May 2023.

Source: press service of the Air Force of Ukraine

Details: On 3 May 2023, four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by the air defence forces of Air Command Skhid (East) in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

Two of them were Lancet attack UAVs, one was a Merlin-BP UAV, and one was an unidentified operational and tactical UAV.

Quote: "Excellent performance by the soldiers of mobile firing groups of the Radio Engineering Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and the Kherson-based Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade."

