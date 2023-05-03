"Crime without Punishment": Ukrainian activists create 50-kg book about Russia's crimes in Ukraine

Students from the Ukrainian Leadership Academy have brought Crime without Punishment, a 50-kilogram book about the crimes of the Russian Federation, to Europe.

It has 6,000 pages that symbolise the 6,000 children who have been abducted by the Russian occupiers.

The creation of the book, which alludes to the Russian classic by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, was "inspired" by the arrest warrant issued by the ICC in The Hague for Maria Lvova-Belova, the Children's Commissioner of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "The warrant is a relatively small document that does not convey the full weight of the Russian Federation's crimes against humanity and its deliberate attempts to erase the ethnic and national identity of the deported Ukrainian children. And considering that no one has ever been detained, this is currently a crime without punishment," the creators of the book explained.

Yevheniia Mateychuk, Head of the Ukrainian Leadership Academy, said she wanted to draw the attention of the European Union to the issue so that all of the Russian criminals who started the genocidal war in Ukraine and have deported thousands of children from their own homes can be brought to justice.

The Ukrainian creative agency Bickerstaff.942 has helped promote the book about the Russians’ crimes. The agency notes, however, that the book is not yet complete, because many materials concerning the abduction of children by the occupiers remain classified.

"Modern Russian classics are being written in blood – this is a crime that is happening right now, and this book is being written right now. What its ending will be, and whether there will be a logical solution at the end and the criminals will receive punishment, depends on whether support for Ukraine continues, or the world gets ‘fatigue’ and the criminals get away with it," says Ilia Anufrienko, creative director of Bickerstaff.942.

Background: According to official data, the Russians have deported about 19,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

