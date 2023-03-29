Ukraine's Ministry for Reintegration announces number of children deported to Russia

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, more than 19,000 cases of deportation of children to the territory of the aggressor country have been established.

Source: Ministry for Reintegration

Quote from the Ministry: "According to the latest data of the National Information Bureau, 19,514 Ukrainian children are currently considered illegally deported."

Details: The Ministry also reported that there are about 4,390 children in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia, including orphans and children deprived of parental care.

