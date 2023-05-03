All Sections
Drone flights restricted in St Petersburg after ban in Moscow

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 May 2023, 18:02
Drone flights restricted in St Petersburg after ban in Moscow
Photo: Getty Images

The Russian Federation has closed its airspace for drones in St Petersburg; the ban applies to flights within a 150-kilometre radius around the city.

Source: Fontanka media outlet

Details: It is reported that "the airspace was closed for security concerns". "Until 15 May no flight approvals will be given," the State Corporation for Air Traffic Management of the Russian Federation stated.

The corporation states that the use of any kind of UAV or other aircraft has to be approved by the Transport Committee. The committee itself will coordinate the corresponding applications with law enforcement agencies. 

Previously: Moscow had introduced a ban on flying UAVs. From now on, the use of drones will require permission from government authorities.

Advertisement: