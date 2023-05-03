Moscow bans drone flights

Moscow has introduced a ban on flying UAVs. From now on, the use of drones will require permission from government authorities.

Source: Sergey Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, on Telegram

Quote from Sobyanin: "This decision was made to prevent the unauthorised use of UAVs, which can complicate the work of the law enforcement agencies."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Sobyanin issued a reminder that under Russian law, the unauthorised launch of a UAV is supposedly a criminal offence that gives rise to administrative and criminal liability.

Background: On 3 May, the Kremlin’s press service claimed that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles had "attempted to launch an attack" on "the Kremlin residence of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!