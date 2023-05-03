All Sections
Zelenskyy: We did not attack Putin – that's for the tribunal to do

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 May 2023, 18:43
Zelenskyy: We did not attack Putin – that's for the tribunal to do

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine is at war on its own territory and is defending itself against the aggressor, Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with the Nordic countries in Helsinki, answering questions from the press

Quote: "We are not attacking either Putin or Moscow; we are fighting on our own territory, defending our villages and towns. We don't even have enough weapons to do that... That's why we didn't attack Putin; we'll leave that to the [international – ed.] tribunal."

Details: Zelensky stressed that Russia has had no victories at the front; Putin can no longer motivate Russian society and send soldiers to war for no reason, so it is in his interest to accuse Ukraine of committing some "crimes".

Quote: "He needs to do something drastic: either 'assassination attempts', drones, or some 'geese that bombed them'. They will come up with something or other every day. But the solution is simple: no need to intimidate anyone, no need to use weapons; you need to leave our territory."

Background: 

