All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin claims Ukraine attacked Putin's residence

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 3 May 2023, 14:41
Kremlin claims Ukraine attacked Putin's residence

The press service of the Kremlin has claimed that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles "attempted to launch an attack" on "the Kremlin residence of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia."

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Last night the Kyiv regime made an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of Vladimir Putin with unmanned aerial vehicles, the Kremlin has reported. Two UAVs targeted the Kremlin."

Advertisement:

Details: Kremlin-aligned media outlets report that Putin was not injured and there were no other casualties or damage.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that the president was not in the Kremlin when the attack took place. Peskov said that the Russian president was working at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on Wednesday, 3 May.

They also claim that "as a result of timely measures taken by the military and secret services with the use of electronic warfare, the UAVs have been disabled."

The Kremlin also noted that "the Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it deems necessary."

The Kremlin called the attack a "planned act of terrorism" and "an assassination attempt on the President."

The outlet Mediazona has shared a video of the attack posted by residents of Moscow’s Yakimanka-Zamoskvorechye districts. The district's Telegram channel has reported that locals heard a "bang" in the Kremlin area, which "sounded like a clap of thunder". They also saw sparks in the sky. After the "bang", people carrying flashlights were seen near the Kremlin wall.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: