Kremlin claims Ukraine attacked Putin's residence

The press service of the Kremlin has claimed that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles "attempted to launch an attack" on "the Kremlin residence of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia."

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Last night the Kyiv regime made an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of Vladimir Putin with unmanned aerial vehicles, the Kremlin has reported. Two UAVs targeted the Kremlin."

Details: Kremlin-aligned media outlets report that Putin was not injured and there were no other casualties or damage.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that the president was not in the Kremlin when the attack took place. Peskov said that the Russian president was working at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on Wednesday, 3 May.

They also claim that "as a result of timely measures taken by the military and secret services with the use of electronic warfare, the UAVs have been disabled."

The Kremlin also noted that "the Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it deems necessary."

The Kremlin called the attack a "planned act of terrorism" and "an assassination attempt on the President."

The outlet Mediazona has shared a video of the attack posted by residents of Moscow’s Yakimanka-Zamoskvorechye districts. The district's Telegram channel has reported that locals heard a "bang" in the Kremlin area, which "sounded like a clap of thunder". They also saw sparks in the sky. After the "bang", people carrying flashlights were seen near the Kremlin wall.

