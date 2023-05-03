All Sections
Zelenskyy's spokesman comments on last night's attack on Kremlin: an escalation ahead of 9 May

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 May 2023, 15:52
Zelenskyy's spokesman comments on last night's attack on Kremlin: an escalation ahead of 9 May
PRESIDENT'S OFFICE. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK

Serhii Nykyforov, spokesman for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that Ukraine has no information about last night’s attack on the Kremlin.

Source: Nykyforov in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Nykyforov: "We have no information about the so-called overnight attack on the Kremlin. However, as President Zelenskyy has said on numerous occasions, Ukraine is deploying all of its forces and capabilities to liberate its own territories, rather than attack the territories of another country.

Some of the word choices of the terrorist state are particularly surprising. A terrorist attack is what happened in Dnipro and Uman, where entire sections of residential buildings collapsed, or the missile that targeted people at the Kramatorsk rail station, or one of countless other tragedies. What happened in Moscow is obviously an escalation ahead of 9 May [when Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism – ed.]. That’s the approach we expect of our adversaries." 

Previously: The Kremlin's press service has claimed that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles "attempted to launch an attack" on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence.

