White House comments on drone attack on Kremlin

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 22:45
White House comments on drone attack on Kremlin
Smoke over the Kremlin. Screenshot from a video shared by Russian media

On Wednesday 3 April, Karine Jean-Pierre, the spokeswoman of the White House, said that the United States could not yet confirm the credibility of reports of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

Source: She said this at a briefing on Wednesday, as cited by European Pravda correspondent 

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Jean-Pierre said that Washington was aware of Moscow's statements that Ukraine allegedly attacked the Kremlin with drones.

Quote: "We are aware of those reports, but we are unable to confirm their authenticity at this time. So I don't want to get into speculation about what happened," she said.

The spokeswoman stressed that since the beginning of the war, the United States did not encourage Ukraine to resort to attacks outside its borders.

At the same time, she stressed that Russia "has a history" of conducting operations under a false flag.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the context of the attack on the Kremlin that he would perceive everything that comes out of the Kremlin "with a very large shaker of salt."

Earlier media reported that the United States was gathering facts of an alleged drone attack by Ukraine on the Kremlin

