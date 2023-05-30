All Sections
Denmark will increase defence spending to US$20.5 billion by 2030, more than US$3 billion will be provided to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 11:30

Denmark intends to increase defence spending to more than US$20 billion and aims to meet NATO's defence spending requirement of 2% of GDP by 2030.

Source: Denmark’s Defence Minister at a press conference on Tuesday, as European Pravda reported, referring to The Local

Details: Announcing Denmark's new defence spending structure until 2030, Troels Lund Poulsen described a new "complex threat picture, which is putting new demands on Denmark's defence system and its society".

"The threats against us have changed character," he said, naming energy policy, disinformation, cyber attacks, and the war in Ukraine among the new challenges.

Poulsen said the total defenсe budget for the next ten years would be 143.2 billion сrowns (US$20.5 billion), of which 105.4 billion сrowns (US$15 billion) will go to new defence and security priorities. 

Under the new defenсe framework, the budget will amount to 6.7 billion сrown (almost US$1 billion) in 2023 and will grow to 19.2 billion сrowns (nearly US$3 billion) by 2032. About 26.9 billion crowns will be spent on building repairs and renovations, IT improvements, and staff support, and 10.9 billion crowns will be spent on investments in personnel and materials. 

Denmark plans to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth about 21.9 billion сrowns (more than US$3 billion).

Denmark will reach the NATO target of 2% of GDP under its spending plans only if donations to Ukraine through a special Ukrainian fund are included. At a press conference, Poulsen said that he has "no doubt whatsoever" that spending on assistance to Ukraine is part of the country's defence budget and, therefore, should be included in the NATO goal.

The amount of military aid to Ukraine announced by Poulsen exceeds the amount reported by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen the day before.

