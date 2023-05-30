Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

RECOVERING THE BODIES OF THE DECEASED IN JULY 2022. STOCK PHOTO FROM THE MINISTRY OF REINTEGRATION

Ukraine brought back the bodies of 79 of its fallen defenders on Tuesday 30 May.

Source: Press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration

Details: The transfer of the bodies from the temporarily occupied territories took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Reintegration and in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

The defenders’ bodies will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

