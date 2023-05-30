All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 30 May 2023, 11:53
Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders
RECOVERING THE BODIES OF THE DECEASED IN JULY 2022. STOCK PHOTO FROM THE MINISTRY OF REINTEGRATION

Ukraine brought back the bodies of 79 of its fallen defenders on Tuesday 30 May.

Source: Press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration

Details: The transfer of the bodies from the temporarily occupied territories took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Reintegration and in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

The defenders’ bodies will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

video, photoAlleged drone attacks in two Russian oblasts: on city and energy facilities

Switzerland fails to vote on arms re-export to Ukraine, but there are still chances for permission

Ukrainian air defence destroys more than 30 Russian aerial targets above and around Kyiv

Capture of Bakhmut cost Russia 60,000 killed and wounded – Western estimates

Biden has an "appetite" to cross Putin's red lines – WP

Closed shelter in Kyiv: law enforcement officers detained 4 people

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:27
"Look for me, for I might die very soon." Story of National Guard soldier who came back from the dead and has been named Hero of Ukraine
11:07
Russian forces step up activities on two fronts
10:46
Orban scares Ukraine with losses during counter-offensive and calls for negotiations with Russia
10:40
Russia preparing mass deportation of children from occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
10:23
President's Office named members of European fighter jet coalition for Ukraine; it is no longer just about F-16s
09:54
Russia faces choice between sending additional forces to its border or frontline – UK Intelligence
09:45
updatedUkrainian Air Force destroys all 15 missiles and 21 drones during night attack
09:23
video, photoAlleged drone attacks in two Russian oblasts: on city and energy facilities
09:16
Updated, photoOvernight attack on Kyiv Oblast: child among injured
09:08
Switzerland fails to vote on arms re-export to Ukraine, but there are still chances for permission
All News
Advertisement: